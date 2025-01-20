 Planning Commission Hearing on multifamily tax exemption residential target areas – The Suburban Times

Planning Commission Hearing on multifamily tax exemption residential target areas

The City of Lakewood, WA Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for amendments to the multifamily tax exemption residential target areas on February 5, 2025 at 6:30 pm.  All persons may submit written comments about the amendments no later than noon on February 5, or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.

The hearing concerns amending the City’s Residential Target Areas and related code revisions regarding Property Tax Exemptions for Multifamily Housing, Lakewood Municipal Code, Title 3, Revenue & Finance, Chapter 3.64.

HEARING DATE: February 5, 2025

TIME: 6:30 PM

PLACE:  Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM.  Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify, and/or submit written comments will be published no later than January 31, 2025 at https://cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/

For further information, please contact Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, at bnewton@cityoflakewood.us.

