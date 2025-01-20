Nobles bill to expand postsecondary access heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to improve access to higher education and financial aid guidance for Washington students was heard in the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 5164, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), establishes a statewide postsecondary outreach and enrollment specialist program and expands support for students navigating financial aid and enrollment processes.

“Many students dream of pursuing higher education but face challenges navigating complex systems,” Nobles said. “This legislation ensures students have the tools and personalized support they need to turn those dreams into reality.”

The bill builds on an existing pilot by broadening financial aid completion programs to every educational service district, integrating public four-year institutions with community and technical colleges. Outreach specialists will work closely with students to provide hands-on assistance while partnering with community-based and tribal organizations to meet diverse needs across the state.

To enhance support, the legislation creates a free financial aid training program for educators, counselors, and community partners. The program will equip professionals with the knowledge to guide students through financial aid processes and offer incentives like professional certification and continuing education credits.

The bill also includes strong accountability measures, requiring annual progress reports and a comprehensive evaluation of the program’s impact on FAFSA completion and enrollment rates by 2027.

“This legislation is about breaking down barriers and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed,” Nobles said. “Investing in education is investing in Washington’s future.”

Follow its progress here.