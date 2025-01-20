2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Thomas Middle School – The Suburban Times

This week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Thomas Middle School with family involvement coordinator (FIC) Sabrina Austin and sixth grader Maddisyn Love.

Austin joined Thomas in 2020 and has found the perfect role for her as the FIC. “I have always loved helping people,” she said. “There have been times in my life where I’ve needed support, so I relate to these students and families and love seeing their smiles,” she said.

As the FIC, Austin supports students, staff and families at Thomas. “I plan events, I help families in need, I support staff members who may need extra resources, I am a listening ear for students, and I help with any other problem I can solve,” she said.

In Austin’s resource room, there are shelves filled with food, school supplies, extra clothes and other materials. “I believe this role is important for students to succeed academically because when they aren’t focused on a hole in their shoes, a grumbling stomach or an empty pencil pouch, they can focus on they work and engage in their classes,” she said.

Now that she’s halfway through her sixth grade year, Maddisyn is starting to get the hang of middle school. “It’s a little different because there are so many different class periods,” she said. “I’m loving all my classes so far, but choir and PE are my favorite,” she said.

After Maddisyn finishes singing Soprano in choir, she enjoys creative writing. “I get to make my own stories and I’m excited to do more writing in my future classes,” she said. “I am also getting better at science and like the engineering stuff we’ve been learning in class.”

Maddisyn is not set on her future career path but is enjoying exploring the possibilities based on her strengths in the classroom. “I like being creative, so I could be a painter or combine art with engineering to be an interior or fashion designer,” she said. “I’m also thinking of being a chef.”

Go Titans!