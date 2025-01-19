Tacoma Humane Society Hosts Sixth Annual ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ Fundraiser – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County announces its sixth annual virtual “Poorly Drawn Pets” fundraiser, launching on the organization’s website on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

For a donation of $25, participants can submit a photo of their pet through an online form and receive a unique portrait drawn by shelter volunteers. Known for their endearingly imperfect and whimsical renderings, these artistic interpretations have made the fundraiser a community favorite.

“Our artists don’t promise perfection, but they guarantee one-of-a-kind portraits that spark joy and become cherished keepsakes for years to come,” said Beth Brooks, director of development for the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Our volunteers and community look forward to this event every year. It’s a fun way to celebrate or memorialize pets while making a meaningful impact for the animals in our organization’s care.”

Last year’s event raised over $23,000 with volunteers crafting more than 750 portraits. Submissions have moved to the organization’s website this year, in an effort to increase accessibility and participation, broadening the project’s reach beyond social media.

“This shift allows us to engage a broader audience by making it easier for anyone and everyone to participate and support pets in need,” added Brooks.

How It Works:

The fundraiser launches at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 on the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s website, www.thehumanesociety.org.

Participants can submit a $25 donation and a photo of their pet through an online form until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

•Poorly Drawn” portraits will be delivered via email as they are completed throughout the week.

Where Proceeds Go:

All proceeds from “Poorly Drawn Pets” support the thousands of animals who enter the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s care each year. Funds also support the organization’s programs and services for pets in need in the community including their Pet Food & Supply Pantry, monthly Vaccine and Wellness Clinics, and Spay/Neuter and Wellness Voucher program.

Updates and additional information can be found on the organization’s website, www.thehumanesociety.org.