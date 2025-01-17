Michigan’s Stonehenge? – The Suburban Times

“Maritime archaeologists have found nearly a dozen canoes at the bottom of Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. The vessels vary significantly in age, dating to between 2500 B.C.E. and 1250 C.E.” I wrote comments about these findings about a month ago. But now comes jaw hanging surprises.

Here comes Dr. Mark Holley, an underwater archaeology professor at Northwestern Michigan University, has unveiled an ancient structure beneath the bay. Dubbed by some as “Michigan’s Stonehenge,” this discovery is sparking intrigue and reshaping perspectives on the region’s distant past.

The structure lies about 40 feet below the surface of Lake Michigan. While smaller than its namesake in England, the stones are carefully arranged, suggesting intentional placement. Stretching over a mile, the stones vary in size—from basketball-like dimensions to as large as compact cars—forming a sinuous line.

“Grand Traverse Bay, renowned for its calm waters and maritime legacy, hides a fascinating past beneath its surface. Over the years, explorers have uncovered numerous shipwrecks that reflect the bay’s significance as a hub for 19th and 20th-century trade. Now, a groundbreaking discovery is adding a prehistoric twist to its historical narrative.”

Did you ever hear of any Lake Michigan under-water man-made structures from decades and decades ago? Like 9000 years ago? If this is true, I can hardly wait to find out more about Indians, tribes, and other details. This would also pre-date Stonehenge. We can hardly wait to learn more.