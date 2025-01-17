 Longtime employee cultivates memorable legacy with Puyallup Tribe – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Longtime employee cultivates memorable legacy with Puyallup Tribe

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

“When an individual works for the same company for nearly 15 years they tend to know everyone in the building.

“Andrew Strobel, who originally joined the Puyallup Tribe as an Associate Planner in April 2010, epitomizes this reality. He seems to know everyone and everyone seemingly knows him. The well-spoken Strobel stands out because of the legacy of excellence he cultivated over the past decade and a half. Strobel rose through the ranks during his career with the Tribe, ascending to the role of Planning and Land Use Director.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.