Making A Difference In Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Making A Difference In Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Real action is being taken in Tacoma to address chronic crime. In October, the Tacoma Police Department began running special emphasis missions in a tough part of Tacoma (E. 25th/Portland Ave area).This work is making a difference. The numbers tell the story: 93 arrests, 10 felonies, 6 gross misdemeanors, 72 misdemeanors, 55 arrest warrants, and more. A link to TPD’s Data Summary is below.

The Backstory: Aaberg’s Rental’s reached out to the Tacoma Business Council in September about the hard-core crime surrounding their business, frightening their employees and customers. The situation was bad with no solution in sight. Something had to change. At TBC’s request, the Deputy City Manager came to Aabergs and promised action after witnessing the dire situation. The work of TPD and the City is truly making a difference for that area. Thank you to all involved for listening and more importantly stepping up to make a difference.

TPD’s Special Emphasis Missions Summary

