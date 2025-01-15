Tribe breaks ground on longhouse – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

“It was a cold day, but a great day when the Puyallup Tribe broke ground on a longhouse in early January. Despite the less-than-ideal temperature, Puyallup Tribal Council, employees and Tribal Members braved the cold to witness the beginnings of a project a long time in the making.

“Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud delivered a blessing and prayer while Puyallup Tribe Language Director Amber Hayward shared a prayer in Lushootseed before the Heritage Division and Tribal Members drummed, danced and sang.”

