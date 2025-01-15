In the Book Nook with … Tela Klein – The Suburban Times

Author Tela Klein

Author Tela Klein from Denver, Colorado, does free-lance business consulting and marketing. However, she has decided to take her writing all in recently and intends on traveling full time, starting next year. Tela started writing in High school and, under another name, her first book was published in 2021. You can also find out more about other works on her website http://telaklein.com/. When Tela isn’t writing, she loves to take her two dogs hiking, and she enjoys reading new books and playing video games.

Which genres do you cover?

Tela Klein: Romance mostly, but I’m trying out a new Kindle Vella series that is testing my ability to write in different genres. It’s harder than it seems.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Tela Klein: I had a short novella which came out in October 2024, called Through the Bars. It’s a story of a ghost hunting group who ventures into a long-abandoned prison with a medium. That medium and one of the spirits she attempts to connect with have a history that spans lifetimes. It was fun to write and I hope people enjoy it.

At which book events can readers find you?

Tela Klein: None right now; I am sticking to myself, but maybe in the next few years.

Tela Klein’s novella

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Tela Klein: I have yet to do a live book event. I’m still so new to publishing and finding my primary reader audience that I haven’t considered it yet. Plus, my writing keeps me busy enough that I haven’t had a chance to think about live book events yet.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Tela Klein: Life is about our experiences; seeking new things out with curiosity and excitement is life changing. I encourage those who are adventurous and curious to seek out what new things await.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Tela Klein: Honestly, indie authors continue to inspire me. I have found myself in a group of people who write for their fans and for their own hearts. It’s inspiring every time I watch indie authors publish something new.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Tela Klein: Well, I tend to write every day – I set a goal of 2,400 words each day. Sometimes it’s more and sometimes less. I’ve learned that with ADHD, consistency is gold, but also something that doesn’t come easy. 4thewords.com has helped me with that, and if any other authors would like to follow along, they can find me there under Telairah.

Tela Klein’s Vella series

What are you currently working on?

Tela Klein: Currently, I have four works in progress. One is my episodic series Echoes of Eternity: The Hourglass Saga, which is currently on Kindle Vella and moving to a different platform in 2025. I’m also paying more attention to a work in progress that I have had for a very long time (over 20 years actually). It’s a fantasy novel about four friends who find themselves on a mission to close doorways between dimensions. And last but not least, I have a spicy work coming set in Florence with some epic odyssey vibes to it.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Tela Klein: I am currently reading Genesis: Legend of the Last Prophet by Ashwin Jon.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Tela Klein: Don’t stop writing. Writing is a practice just as much as an art – but creativity needs to be nurtured. The more you write, the better you’ll get and the more confident you’ll feel.

You can find Tela Klein’s latest works on Amazon and find updates on her coming works at her website, Telaklein.com.