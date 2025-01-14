 A Most Unusual Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

A Most Unusual Day

· · 1 Comment ·

A Short Story…

A Cloudy Day. Image by Dr Johnny Wow

I’m one of those people who get tired of being made fun of because of their names. My father was Benagood Day. His grandfather played trumpet with Benny Goodmen. That made sense. I liked my dad’s name and I liked my mom’s simple name of Beautiful Day. However, my name of Amostunusual Day left me open for giggles and guffaws from Kindergarten to burying the dead.

Suggestions by people never stopped: A. Day, or A.D. Day, Halo Day, Whisper Day. Luckily I got through college on my own, but finally a young man made my day (just ignore those words).

We fell in love and began to enjoy each other constantly and let our names do the talking. The two of us finally became known as Forever and a Day.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Comments

  1. I had to laugh. When I saw the short story I wrote a week or two earlier appeared before me, I enjoyed the words. It fit right in and I got a good chuckle out of it. If the writer enjoys the publication, especially after laughing initially . . . now that’s a good sign.

    It’s amazing to make myself laugh. I hope others enjoyed it as much as I did when it caught me off-guard.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.