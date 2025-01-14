A Most Unusual Day – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…
I’m one of those people who get tired of being made fun of because of their names. My father was Benagood Day. His grandfather played trumpet with Benny Goodmen. That made sense. I liked my dad’s name and I liked my mom’s simple name of Beautiful Day. However, my name of Amostunusual Day left me open for giggles and guffaws from Kindergarten to burying the dead.
Suggestions by people never stopped: A. Day, or A.D. Day, Halo Day, Whisper Day. Luckily I got through college on my own, but finally a young man made my day (just ignore those words).
We fell in love and began to enjoy each other constantly and let our names do the talking. The two of us finally became known as Forever and a Day.
Comments
Don Doman says
I had to laugh. When I saw the short story I wrote a week or two earlier appeared before me, I enjoyed the words. It fit right in and I got a good chuckle out of it. If the writer enjoys the publication, especially after laughing initially . . . now that’s a good sign.
It’s amazing to make myself laugh. I hope others enjoyed it as much as I did when it caught me off-guard.