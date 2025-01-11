Wild Horses Couldn’t Drag Me to Do That Again – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

It wasn’t until I made a stupid comment to myself that I was able to take in Jerry’s details and attempt to make a winner out of him. No matter what the score is or what you need it to be, I shrugged my shoulders and repeated my loser message “It doesn’t matter; it just really doesn’t matter.” It’s actually the release of the fear that makes you a winner . . . that and a little laughter work together nicely. Mostly.

White Horse

Jerry did some studies and found out that wild horses were easy pickings in Nevada. There were approximately about 42,000 wild horses in the state as well as 5,000 burros waiting to be caught and sold. Catching them wasn’t that difficult, if you had a truck and trailer that could hold a small handful of wild horses. Jerry put together a small cowboy crew hungry for money. With the rented truck and trailer, hay, buckets of water, and a taste of adventure we headed towards Nevada.

Horses

Chasing the horses was easy. Capturing and containing the horses was a different matter. The horses didn’t like being stored in a small trailer. Actually, it was a larger trailer, but the number of original horses, the captured horses, water, hay, and cowboys made for a tight gathering.

It also would have been a lot better if perhaps several shovels had been included in the horse collection plan. Walking inside the trailer with water sloshing about full horse poop made life a little difficult. We made several pull-overs to find hay and oats for the horses as well as to leave lots of little piles of poop beside the side of the road had made us easy targets for potential captivity. Beginner’s mistake – next time, bring shovels!

Once we reached the beachside, we tried selling some of our stock. We were not greeted kindly. Once we got to Washington’s Ocean Shores, everyone seemed kinder. An extra day and a half of clean up left us with a better plan in case we did this a second time, which didn’t seem likely.

We enjoyed the trip and learned a lot. Unfortunately, the endeavor was so expensive, each of our workers got paid at the lowly rate of only $10 a day. Our crew appreciated the money and the laughter we had after selling the horses. “Quite an adventure”, one of them said, “but I’ll probably pass on the next trip to Neveda.” “Wisely stated”, I thought. Next time, think things through, perhaps.