See Artistry in Action: The Creation of Curran Orchard’s “Forever Friends” Sculpture – The Suburban Times

Spend a few minutes discovering how the full-size bronze sculpture of Brewster, the beloved field horse of Curran Apple Orchard, was created.

This special video recounts the years of research and painstaking artistry by John Jewell, the sculptor who helped bring the magnificent piece of public art to “life.” See how Jewell and the team of craftsmen at Firebird Bronze Foundry in Troutdale, Wash., forged his design into the stunning “Forever Friends” community art installation that pays tribute to Brewster and the memories he made for generations of orchard visitors.

The Forever Friends sculpture is one of several major pieces of public art donated to the City of University Place by the former non-profit group UP for Arts. Other major donations include the Grand Piano and hanging glass sculpture “Beyond Sea and Sky” in the Civic Building Atrium, the “One Step Ahead” duck statue in Market Square and “The Eagles’ Nest” in the 40th Street roundabout.