Disability Resource and Recreation Fair fosters inclusivity and caregiver support – The Suburban Times

Participating vendors, listed on the event webpage, specialize in a wide range of disabilities, both physical and cognitive. Represented services include adaptive and therapeutic recreation, paralysis support, advocacy, education, healthcare, caregiver support and more.

Katt Merilo is a recreation coordinator for Metro Parks specializing in adaptive and specialized activities. She said the goal of the fair is to remove barriers to recreation access and bridge the gap between what members of the disabled community want to do and where they currently are.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they are stuck at home. Recreation isn’t a bonus, it’s an essential life experience,” she said.

STAR Center was identified as the ideal location for the fair due to its single-story design. Metro Parks’ Adaptive and Specialized Recreation team will also provide sensory kits, a designated quiet space and ASL interpreters for increased accessibility.

Those attending the fair can also enter a drawing for prizes donated by vendors and sponsors including vouchers for classes, gift cards, games, swag and more. Additional entries can be earned by perusing the fair and stopping in at different vendor booths. Winners will not need to be present at the drawing to win.

WHAT: Disability Resource and Recreation Fair

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2025, 12 to 3 p.m.

WHERE: STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St., Tacoma, WA

MORE INFORMATION: metroparkstacoma.org/disability-resource-fair