Across the Fence: Sauerkraut – The Suburban Times

A (Christmas Eve) German classic: bratwurst, mashers, and sauerkraut. (Photo: Bettina Stapel)

One German food item has made it into each and every American supermarket, and it has kept its German name as well as its German spelling: Sauerkraut. Although Germans pronounce it with a “z”, and their “r” sounds different as well. As a matter of fact, though, it’s very questionable whether Sauerkraut originated in Germany because fermenting food is an international kitchen hack to preserve specific foods. So, the Chinese might claim the method for themselves. Or any Roman back in the day. Sauerkraut actually means sour cabbage, and maybe that’s why everybody considers it a German food item, because everybody knows the Germans’ love for cabbage. Thus, the derogatory wartime nickname “krauts”.

Where I grew up, in the rural suburbs of Stuttgart, Germany, one of the most famous kinds of white cabbages is significant for the entire region: Spitzkohl (pronounce: ‘shpits-cole, meaning pointed cabbage), aka Filderkraut (pronounce: ‘filder-kcrowt, meaning Filder cabbage). Filder (a word variety of fields) is also the region’s name. The pointed cabbage’s leaves are softer and its flavor is sweeter than that of the round white cabbage. Its shape makes it a bit harder to be processed by machines. Nonetheless, it is also the region’s favorite to be fermented into Sauerkraut. Of course, come harvest season, there is a regional fest – the Filderkrautfest (nice long German word, isn’t it?!). Visitors will enjoy Schupfnudeln (pronounce: ‘shoopf-noodle-n, i.e. finger-shaped potato dumplings) with Sauerkraut and other kraut specialties.

One of Germany’s best-known sauerkraut brands, Hengstenberg, has their manufacturing plant in Stuttgart’s neighboring city of Esslingen. They were the first company to can Sauerkraut as of 1932. They have different varieties, e.g. lactose-free, with pineapple, and with champagne. If you go to a German deli over here, you are sure to find Hengstenberg Sauerkraut on the shelves. Give it a try. I sometimes even get myself a tiny can and eat it right out of there. Actually, that’s also a fool-proof method to get your Sauerkraut side perfectly seasoned: you HAVE to taste a fork of it raw and cold to see how much else you want to add. It saved me from serving a can of American sauerkraut as it came and which I once (and only once!) bought in an American supermarket. That stuff was abysmally salty. I had to rinse it in a sieve in order to make it edible. This won’t ever happen with any German-brand Sauerkraut – you never have to wash that off.

A display of pointed cabbages and a Zeppelin in the city of Echterdingen, Germany.

Now, Sauerkraut is usually a side for rustic and fatty dishes, such as pork roasts or sausages of any kind. Because the acid cuts the fat and makes it more digestible. But there are also dishes that use it for its distinct flavor, such as sauerkraut casseroles or soups.

My mother used to cook Sauerkraut this way (using one large can for sides for four people): Fry some cubed bacon and a small cubed onion in butter until the onions are glassy. Reduce the temperature. Then add the sauerkraut and mix well with the onion and bacon. Add some juniper berries, a bay leaf, caraway seeds, and one grated apple, and let the kraut simmer gently until it is heated through. Guten Appetit!