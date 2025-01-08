Classy Chassis Car Wash in Lakewood Reopens – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

As of January 8, the Classy Chassis Car Wash at 7701 Custer Rd. W., in Lakewood is open.

“We continue to dial in, train, and work up to full capacity at our newly-remodeled car wash and detailing center,” according to company officials. “There will still be construction around the exterior of the building and in the lobby, etc., so please excuse the mess as we complete the finishing touches.”

The temporary site at the corner of Custer Rd and 75th ST W has revert to 24/7 self-serve.