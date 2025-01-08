 Classy Chassis Car Wash in Lakewood Reopens – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Classy Chassis Car Wash in Lakewood Reopens

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

As of January 8, the Classy Chassis Car Wash at 7701 Custer Rd. W., in Lakewood is open.

“We continue to dial in, train, and work up to full capacity at our newly-remodeled car wash and detailing center,” according to company officials. “There will still be construction around the exterior of the building and in the lobby, etc., so please excuse the mess as we complete the finishing touches.”

The temporary site at the corner of Custer Rd and 75th ST W has revert to 24/7 self-serve.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.