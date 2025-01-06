Attend a Neighborhood Association meeting in Lakewood in 2025 – The Suburban Times

Neighborhood associations play a crucial role in fostering community engagement and improving the quality of life in local neighborhoods. Through its Neighborhood Connections program, the City of Lakewood aims to not only better connect the community, but also help residents better understand city processes.
There are currently six Neighborhood Associations in Lakewood. Five meet regularly. The meeting times and locations are listed below. All residents are invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting for their respective neighborhood. Find out more about the Neighborhood Connections Program online.
- Lake City Neighborhood Association
- Meets: Jan. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m.
- Location: Lake City West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station, 8517 Washington Blvd
- Tillicum/Woodbrook Neighborhood Association
- Meets: Jan. 14, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Tillicum-American Lake Gardens Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave SW.
- Springbrook Community Meetings
- Meets: Jan. 16, 2025 at 4:30 p.m.
- Location: Springbrook Connections, 5105 Solberg Dr SW #A
- Fort Steilacoom Neighborhood Association
- Meets: Jan. 21, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.
- Downtown Neighborhood Association
- Meets: Feb. 12, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Interim Lakewood Library, 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW
- North Lakewood Neighborhood Association
- No meetings scheduled.
