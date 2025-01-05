Strickland Sworn in for Third Term as U.S. Representative – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (January 3, 2025), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) was sworn in for her third term as a member of the House of Representatives in the 119th Congress.

“Serving as the South Sound’s voice in Washington, D.C. continues to be a distinct honor. As I start my third term, I continue to focus on making the South Sound –and the rest of our nation – more safe, just, and secure,” said Strickland. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to improve quality of life, bring down the cost of living, and fight for economic security for all Americans.”