 Meet Our New Sheriff, Sheriff Keith Swank – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meet Our New Sheriff, Sheriff Keith Swank

· · Leave a Comment ·

Sheriff Swank was sworn into office and began his work January 1. Please welcome him to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is my complete honor to be elected as Pierce County Sheriff by the people of Pierce County,” writes Sheriff Keith Swank. “Even though I am new to the Sheriff’s department, I am not new to police work. I spent thirty-three years with the Seattle Police Department prior to be elected as Sheriff. My first act was to put the right people into leadership positions. I am very excited to empower them to be the leaders I know they are. With the right leaders in place, the sky is the limit for this great agency.”

The post Meet Our New Sheriff, Sheriff Keith Swank first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.