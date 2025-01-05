Meet Our New Sheriff, Sheriff Keith Swank – The Suburban Times

Sheriff Swank was sworn into office and began his work January 1. Please welcome him to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is my complete honor to be elected as Pierce County Sheriff by the people of Pierce County,” writes Sheriff Keith Swank. “Even though I am new to the Sheriff’s department, I am not new to police work. I spent thirty-three years with the Seattle Police Department prior to be elected as Sheriff. My first act was to put the right people into leadership positions. I am very excited to empower them to be the leaders I know they are. With the right leaders in place, the sky is the limit for this great agency.”

