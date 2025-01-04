 The Top 10 Videos from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Part 2 – The Suburban Times

The Top 10 Videos from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Part 2

Here is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The final top 5 that made the cut for most popular videos starts with K9 Bronco vs Naked Guy, K9 Eddie’s Final Chase, Ride Along with Deputy Watts, Barking Deputy and finally for number one… Sarge has got Speed. We hope you enjoy all our videos, and we look forward to what the new year will bring. Happy New Year!

