Letter: Where the Road Leads – The Suburban Times

The road that could be seen from Paul McCartney’s window was a very real pathway that inspired the Beatles’ last No.1 hit, “The Long And Winding Road.”

It is a road, wrote McCartney, “associated with terrific sadness and also a sense of hope. It is a road that leads to somewhere you never expected.”

When asked the inspiration for “Bless the Broken Road,” a song written by Bobby Boyd with Jeff Hanna and Marcus Hummon, Boyd responded, “Well, a lot of broken roads, I guess, in my life. I had the storyline in my spirit and I was trying to figure it out … and then God uses that to take you where you are supposed to go.”

The long and winding road, the broken road, is a road that twists and turns through terrific sadness and climbs precipitously at times to vistas of hope.

Charlotte David

Onward, increasingly upward, the road leads to a place hoped for, never expected, but purposed after all.

With all its travails, it is a road to keep traveling.

It is everyone’s road.

It is our road.