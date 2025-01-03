Letter: The Lakewood Fallen Officers’ Children’s Trust Thanks You – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Helen McGovern-Pilant; Andrew Neiditz; Charles Porche, Doug Richardson; Mike Zaro.

This last year marked 15 years since the tragic and senseless loss of our four officers on November 29, 2009. The heartbreak of that day will be remembered forever, not only by the families of our four with their nine children left behind, but by our department and community, as well. What will also be remembered is the incredible and heartfelt support we received in the aftermath.

Countless phone calls, letters and emails came in from across the country, offering kind words and condolences, to let us know we weren’t grieving alone. Many of those condolences came with unsolicited monetary donations for the families of our Four; complete strangers were sending a few dollars with a simple note saying, “for the families of those four officers”. When it was all said and done, we had been given roughly $3 million to help support the families through their loss.

After some discussion with the families, it was decided that the best way to manage the money was to create a trust fund for the 9 children to help pay for various life expenses as they grew up. The plan was to keep the Trust in place until the youngest of the children turned 18. We hit that milestone this last year, so the decision was made to dissolve the Trust and disperse the remaining funds to the nine children.

As a board, we have had the honor and responsibility of disseminating those funds in accordance with the intent of the Trust. Throughout the last 15 years the generosity of the donors has allowed us to pay for educational, medical, and general life expenses for all nine children which might otherwise have been a burden to their parents. Without a doubt, each of the children would have gladly traded this financial support for the return of their fallen parent, but many of life’s other burdens were eased thanks to this money. With this knowledge, we all wish to say “Thank You” for the overwhelming support that was given so many years ago. Without question, the positive impact of that support is still being felt today.

Founding board members included former Lakewood Councilmember Helen McGovern-Pilant, former LPD Chiefs Larry Saunders and Bret Farrar, LPD Sgt Charles Porche, and Reserve Officer Dale Thomas. With the retirements and passing of Larry and Bret and the retirement of Dale Thomas, the board added former Lakewood Councilmember Doug Richardson, former Lakewood City Manager Andrew Neiditz, and Lakewood PD Chief Mike Zaro. We also received considerable assistance from Christopher Kimball Financial Services in Lakewood.

Once again, on behalf of the board, the families, and Lakewood PD we want to express our sincere appreciation for your kindness, generosity and support.