Lakewood City Manager January 3 Info Bulletin – The Suburban Times

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) January 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. Following is a recap created by ChatGPT.

New Year Brings New Opportunities

Happy New Year! The City of Lakewood expresses gratitude to residents, business owners, and community partners for making our city vibrant and welcoming. In 2025, we aim to achieve ambitious goals that enhance the lives of everyone in Lakewood. Wishing you health, happiness, and prosperity in the year ahead.

Wards Lake Park Closure

Closure Date: Jan. 7, 2025

Jan. 7, 2025 Reopening: November 2025

November 2025 Improvements:

ADA loop trail with a 170-foot bridge.

New playground, picnic shelter, and off-leash dog park.

Pump bike track, 3-acre bike skills area.

Prairie restoration, bird blind, and public art.

Parking expansion and landscape enhancements.

The public is urged to respect closure signs for safety.

Upcoming Events

MLK Beloved Community Welcome Walk

Date: Jan. 11, 2025 (12-3 p.m.)

Jan. 11, 2025 (12-3 p.m.) Location: Fort Steilacoom Park

Fort Steilacoom Park Details: A one-mile walk along Waughop Lake trail highlighting community traits. Enjoy live music, food trucks, giveaways, and an opportunity to connect with others.

Artist Reception

Date: Jan. 13, 2025 (5-7 p.m.)

Jan. 13, 2025 (5-7 p.m.) Location: Lakewood City Hall

Lakewood City Hall Features: Art by Rodney King, live jazz, spoken word performance, and refreshments.

Neighborhood Association Meetings

Neighborhood associations foster community engagement. Here are the upcoming meetings:

Lake City Neighborhood Association: Jan. 9, 2025, 7 p.m., Lake City West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station.

Jan. 9, 2025, 7 p.m., Lake City West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station. Tillicum/Woodbrook Neighborhood Association: Jan. 14, 2025, 6:30 p.m., Tillicum-American Lake Gardens Community Center.

Jan. 14, 2025, 6:30 p.m., Tillicum-American Lake Gardens Community Center. Springbrook Community Meetings: Jan. 16, 2025, 4:30 p.m., Springbrook Connections.

Jan. 16, 2025, 4:30 p.m., Springbrook Connections. Fort Steilacoom Neighborhood Association: Jan. 21, 2025, 6:30 p.m., The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Jan. 21, 2025, 6:30 p.m., The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park. Downtown Neighborhood Association: Feb. 12, 2025, 5:30 p.m., Interim Lakewood Library.

Lakewood PD Trust Final Distribution

The trust fund created after the tragic loss of four officers in 2009 has been fully distributed, supporting the nine children of the fallen officers for 15 years. The board overseeing the trust extends heartfelt thanks for the generosity that made this possible.

City Council Updates

Next Meeting: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m.)

Tentative agenda includes:

Proclamation for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Updates on the South Tacoma Way and 92nd Street Signal Project.

Partners for Parks presentation and donation acceptance.

Police Chief’s Corner

Weekly Stats: Dec. 17-31, 2024

Calls for Service: Decreased over two weeks (981 → 810).

Arrests: Increased and then decreased (63 → 37).

Property and violent crime followed a similar trend, with notable decreases by the week of Dec. 31.

Road & Park Project Updates

Lakewood Station Access Project: Construction begins fall 2025.

Construction begins fall 2025. American Lake Park: Ongoing upgrades, completion expected early summer 2025.

Ongoing upgrades, completion expected early summer 2025. South Tacoma Way Signal Project: Scheduled to begin early 2025.

Call to Poets: Lakewold Gardens’ Winter Poetry

Submission Deadline: Jan. 17, 2025

Jan. 17, 2025 Theme: Gardens or nature.

Gardens or nature. Eligibility: Washington residents of all backgrounds are welcome.

Selected poets will read their work at a special event on Feb. 22, 2025.

Stay Informed: Lakewood Alerts

Sign up for Code Red Alerts for emergency updates and city news. Visit the City of Lakewood’s website to register.

Happy New Year from the City of Lakewood!