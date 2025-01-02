Letter: Finding Love at Trader Joe’s – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Tilstra.

Screenshot

The aisles were crowded at Trader Joe’s but the sunshine streaming through the windows made me feel warm and happy. Sunshine does that to me. Suddenly my basket collided with another shopper in the sea of people scrambling for good deals.

I looked up to see a tall elderly man with salt and pepper hair, glasses and a nice smile. I noticed he was dressed in casual clothes. He apologized to me for hitting my cart but he didn’t try to move around me. My “flirt flag” went up immediately. He asked me if I come to Trader Joe’s often. “Pretty often.” I said. Not a really great “pickup line” I thought.

“Would you happen to know a Carol Smith?” “No, I don’t think I do”, said I. He then went on to tell me that he met this sweet lady when they “bumped” into each other one day and she gave him her digits so he could call her again. “When I got home I realized I lost her piece of paper with her phone number on it. I was so sad to lose it so I come to Trader Joe’s every day in the hopes of finding her again.”

He was so sincere and sweet. I wanted to give him a big hug and become his Private Investigator to find this illusive woman so they could be together. He thanked me and pushed on into the crowd of shoppers. It was a brief but sweet encounter. I never forget him and think of that moment whenever I go to Trader Joe’s in University Place.

I can imagine that Carol Smith goes there every day too.