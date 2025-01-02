 Grieving the Death of a Loved One? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grieving the Death of a Loved One?

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse, parent, child, family member, or friend? Find help and encouragement at GriefShare. GriefShare is a 13-week DVD series and support group to help and encourage you on your grief journey.

Sunset Bible Church is hosting our next session of GriefShare beginning Sunday, January 12th from 1:30-3:00pm. For more information, or to sign up, please go to www.griefshare.org and click on “Find a Group”. Type in your 98466 and find our group, or a group near you.

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025, 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Where: Sunset Bible Church Admin Offices, Great Room (lower level around to the right)
7920 44th Street W, University Place WA 98466

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.