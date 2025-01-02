Grieving the Death of a Loved One? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sunset Bible Church.

Grieving the death of a spouse, parent, child, family member, or friend? Find help and encouragement at GriefShare. GriefShare is a 13-week DVD series and support group to help and encourage you on your grief journey.

Sunset Bible Church is hosting our next session of GriefShare beginning Sunday, January 12th from 1:30-3:00pm. For more information, or to sign up, please go to www.griefshare.org and click on “Find a Group”. Type in your 98466 and find our group, or a group near you.

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025, 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Where: Sunset Bible Church Admin Offices, Great Room (lower level around to the right)

7920 44th Street W, University Place WA 98466