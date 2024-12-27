Weavers display immense talents, creativity – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

“Patience and perseverance were evident and witnessed throughout the duration of the second annual Winter Weavers Event on Dec. 14 at Winner’s Gymnasium in Tacoma. The Puyallup Tribe’s Culture Department and Heritage Division proudly hosted the gathering, which included Tribal Members as well as teachers and visitors from other Tribes throughout Washington.

“As the morning crept into the early afternoon, every 10-15 minutes seemingly saw another weaver complete their project they began at 10 a.m. The pure joy on the faces of those individuals drew cheers from the crowd as many attendees proudly held up their creation for the masses to see. It wasn’t uncommon to see grandparents weaving alongside their grandchildren throughout the day. Teachers taught various forms of weaving including beaded lanyards, beargrass earrings, cedar rattles, X baskets, wápaas bags, cedar baskets and cedar ornaments.”

