Learning from the Past: Why Lakewood’s Heritage Needs a New Approach – The Suburban Times

One of the first things I ever wrote about Lakewood, back when we were all dodging pterodactyls and Moses hadn’t left for the journey yet, was about how a local government agency was hiding something from taxpayers. A big theme of the Lakewood Journal back in the day was that citizens should be informed of things that affect them.

This was a big theme of the cityhood campaign in the mid-90s – nobody knew what Pierce County government was doing in advance of them doing it. A city promises to inform its own citizens, which it once did relentlessly and still continues to do much of the time.

More recently, my loyal readers, both of you, have surely noted that this theme remains. In passing, I’ve been critical of the fact that we no longer have an advisory board to help with redeveloping empty lots and shadow businesses. And the city no longer has a citizens’ transportation advisory board that would have helped the community work through the recent dispute over sidewalks and trees.

And of course, I’ve written about how something was going to affect my neighborhood and I didn’t feel we were notified properly. That’s somewhat related to the advisory board question, because the tax incentive against small business and for box apartments would have gone to the aforementioned Redevelopment Advisory Board for discussion.

So if we hear that the city is going to eliminate yet another advisory board, you’d expect me to go into full rage mode. My nuanced and diplomatic writing might veer into something, gasp, sarcastic and nasty!

And you’d really expect that if you knew I was the very first chairman of that citizens’ advisory group nearly 25 years ago.

But if I did go into rage mode, I wouldn’t be a very proper historian. One of the lessons of history is that one should try to learn from history. And if that’s so, then this advisory board should go. And since great minds think alike, this is probably why the Lakewood city staff and City Council have its elimination on their first agenda for January.

The history of history

You only have to read The Suburban Times or Facebook to see lots of Lakewood people care about history, and by history, I mean the memories and buildings that we have from Lakewood’s past. There’s a whole Facebook group dedicated to the subject, and I hear history come up all the time, either out of sincere interest or because someone is trying to weaponize it.

A big difference between caring about history and doing something about it. It’s one thing to reminisce, and another thing to be a member of the Lakewood Historical Society or Fort Steilacoom Museum. I’m not being critical, just real. We can all only do so much. It’s great to love history and care about history and that’s all I ask for.

None of us can be members of every group and volunteer for everything.

The third major history group in Lakewood is the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board (LHAB). It was created by the City Council then based on a staff recommendation. The group got its start and energy from a city staff member who would later, surely by coincidence (cough), use his experience to get a job in a very cute town that was passionate about historic preservation.

The creation of the board got me involved in the city again, and because I’d been president of the Fort Steilacoom Association, someone suggested I chair the landmarks board. Sure, I said, and did. We’ll talk about its work in a second. Getting involved in the board was lifechanging, in that I was representing the board when the late Mayor Bill Harrison walked up and suggested I run for City Council. That’s just a little note in my own history.

Landmarks of the Landmarks Board

I was thinking of describing what LHAB does, but I’m worried this column will get complicated. I’m going to give you a super short version: LHAB’s prime role is to designate sites and buildings as historical in order to protect them. For the first 10 years of its life, the program was weirdly Seattle-like. You could, if you wanted, nominate a building you did not own. That never seemed like the Lakewood way, so we didn’t publicize that. No one ever nominated, say, the Lakewood Colonial Center or Tenzler library.

After I left the council, it decided to require a landowner to sign on to a designation.

In fancy schmancy cities that have a lot of historic buildings, people can use designation to get help with building codes and tax breaks to restore historic buildings. We publicized the heck out of that, but I don’t believe anyone took advantage of it in Lakewood.

There are some buildings that were designated because their owners, some of whom have since died, wanted to preserve the sites as best one can for the future. You can see a list here: https://cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Designated-Lakewood-Landmarks.pdf

I was able to tell Margaret Gunter, before she passed, that her home, the oldest standing in Lakewood, the Boatman-Ainsworth house, would be protected to a degree in perpetuity.

So the Landmarks board did good work with the people who did participate. We should acknowledge that a very small core group of people have been part of LHAB for a very long time. But it has room for nine members, and it has just a couple. Because of issues getting a quorum, 10 of the last 11 meetings had to be cancelled. There’s just not enough interest in the community, either by historic preservationists or landowners.

The truth about history in Lakewood

Here’s the deal. As I just said, lots of people love history but only a few have the time and resources to invest in it.

Lakewold Gardens. Image courtesy Lakewold Gardens.

Lakewood has enough people for one good heritage society. But we are dispersed among several: LHAB, the Lakewood Historical Society, and Fort Steilacoom, not to mention several groups dedicated to aspects of history, such as Lakewold Gardens.

I’ve been way too busy keeping the lights on at Fort Steilacoom to even think about volunteering at the Lakewood Historical Society, whose museum I helped to found. That’s just how it is. There’s not enough of us willing and able to put time into preserving history in Lakewood. I’d love it if we were Seattle or Tacoma in that way, but we’re not.

LHAB has been a nearly 25 year experiment that just did not work out, despite the great efforts of the few people who remain. It’s time to learn from history and try something else.

At a recent meeting, the Lakewood City Council discussed options including getting the Lakewood Historical Society involved and perhaps offering some support. That’s a great idea. I need to get off my butt and do the same now that I’m retired.

You can hear their excellent discussion here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/vlIoutzRSzA?si=pou6LXNVvtDrZUTx&t=4553

The return of transparency as an issue

Now, one issue remains. A member of the LHAB told me that they had not heard a thing about the city planning to phase out the board until they saw it on the council agenda.

Sigh.

So, friends, I have a feeling the subject of transparency is going to come up again for us. And perhaps again. And again. And again.

That’s Lakewood’s history.