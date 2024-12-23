RIDE ALONG with Deputy Connor Hogan – The Suburban Times

We are back again in Parkland on day shift to ride with Deputy Hogan. See how his day goes as he makes a traffic stops, checks out suspicious vehicles and responds to unwanted subjects, trespassing and domestic violence. We share these videos with you, so you have an actual look at what it is like to work a full shift as a deputy. Visit our profile to see our other Ride Along and body camera videos or checkout our YouTube page to skip the posts and just watch videos!

The post RIDE ALONG with Deputy Connor Hogan first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.