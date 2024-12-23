Letter: A Gloomy Holiday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

I have heard a lot about this being a gloomy holiday. At first I thought people were talking about an economic forecast. It was also safe to say it is about our late fall/early winter weather.

But in driving around Lakewood retail areas, primarily the Towne Centre, that there are no outward signs that it is even the Holiday Season. There are no banners wishing a Merry Christmas. No flags in light poles (even though there are brackets) with colorful decorations. No buildings with lights making the season bright.

It is just another day in retail which leads to the understanding that retail (and property owners) could care less. They are gonna get your business anyway. Well maybe, as I just drove past Party City which just announced they will be closing all their stores after the New Year.

In the days of diminishing brick and mortar retail establishments, one would think they would want to make an experience for shoppers, a reason to leave the chair. If they are not going to put out the effort, why should we. Most items I need or want are just a click away. I, for a long time, still wanted to support physical facilities, but why should I?