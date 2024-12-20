Clover Park Rotary hits another Christmas home run – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary members Dave Cotant, Scott Adams, and Jim Hairston look over deliveries

LAKEWOOD – Clover Park Rotary was once again busy providing for those who need a little help this Christmas season.

Club President, Mike Killen reported that ten members gathered on the morning of December 18th got together early at Carr’s Restaurant to package supplies obtained by club members Elle and Chris Carr. Twenty-five food baskets were packaged and delivered to Custer Grade School by 9:30.

The baskets were accepted by Principal Kathryn Weymiller of Custer, who will forward them to families of Custer students who are in need of additional help this Christmas season.

Clover Park Rotary has been providing Christmas and/or Thanksgiving baskets every year since the Club was formed in 1982. It partnered with Custer School in 2015 and has worked with many programs at Custer in addition to the Christmas projects. Earlier this year, we reported on Christmas shopping conducted by Club members in providing gifts of clothing and toys for Custer children.

Yvonne Combs delivers 2 of 25 baskets to Custer Elementary

The robust food basket will provide for Christmas and beyond, said project coordinator Elle Carr. “we get some good deals at local stores to provide for the Christmas and the whole Christmas season,” said Carr.

Each basket has bread, milk, a ham, butter eggs, carrots, potatoes, apples, oranges, peanut butter and jam, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, corn, stuffing, chili, granola, oatmeal, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and top ramen.

Carr’s restaurant has been the launching point for numerous projects in the community, especially at Christmas time. Earlier this month it was the gathering point for Christmas wrapping the gifts purchased for delivery to Custer.

“Being in Rotary gives us an opportunity to work with like-minded people in support of the Lakewood community,” said Elle Carr.