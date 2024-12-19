Season’s Greetings from Partners for Parks – The Suburban Times

We are happy to share our community has come together and raised nearly $2.4 million dollars of our $3.5 million dollar goal for private sector support of The H-Barn Project.

During the holiday season more than ever, we want to express our gratitude to those who have made this progress possible. And in this spirit we sincerely say thank you to all donors.

“When I witness people of all ages and ethnic groups enjoying the beautiful parks and amenities they offer, it brings my heart joy. It is diverse groups of people coming together that enhance the quality of life for all.” – JoEthel Smith, Honorary Campaign Co-Chair

Our wonderful partners at BMW Northwest and Amazon have committed to continue to match every dollar donated, up to a total of $100,000, for all contributions and pledges received until January 1, 2025. These funds will directly support the restoration of the historic H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park into a unique and much needed multi-purpose facility for public and private use. Donate here

Enjoy H-Barn Project Video Highlights from 2024

Partners for Parks hosted the “Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn,” our public campaign launch event on September 28, 2024, and oh what fun!

Hallie McCurdy, Partners for Parks, Board VP, shared the H-Barn Project on KOMO News, arc program. This story aired September 3.

Mary Dodsworth, Lakewood Parks, Rec. and Community Services Director, shared the H-Barn Project with local KBTC (PBS) News. This story aired August 21.

Partners for Parks looks forward to continuing our efforts in 2025 to raise awareness and build support for the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park.