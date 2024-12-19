City of Tacoma’s HEAL Team Continues to See Progress in Ongoing Efforts to Address Homelessness – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Homeless Engagement and Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) Team continues to see progress in its ongoing efforts to address homelessness. The HEAL Team, a cornerstone of the City’s broader alternative response strategy, remains dedicated to connecting individuals experiencing homelessness with the support and resources they need.



This year, the HEAL Team has achieved:

Faster response to community concerns with decreased 311 response times

with decreased 311 response times Increased efficiency in homeless outreach with an “on-time” completion rate for homeless outreach requests that has more than doubled, from 30 percent to 82 percent

with an “on-time” completion rate for homeless outreach requests that has more than doubled, from 30 percent to 82 percent Reduced reliance on police intervention in response to encampment outreach

in response to encampment outreach Improved communication with the community with enhancements to the 311 system to provide real-time case progress updates to the public

The HEAL Team’s data-driven approach, including a comprehensive dashboard, allows for continuous monitoring and improvement of services. This mirrors the City’s broader commitment to data transparency which ensures accountability and facilitates ongoing program optimization.

By the numbers, as of November 30, the HEAL Team has:

Made 2,798 new and repeat contacts with individuals experiencing homelessness

Connected 1,039 individuals experiencing homelessness to essential services

Supported 276 individuals experiencing homelessness with placement into temporary shelter

Helped 12 individuals experiencing homelessness access detox programs

Referred 15 individuals experiencing homelessness to the HOPE Team for further assistance

The HEAL Team’s ongoing efforts underscore the importance of the City’s integrated and collaborative approach to community well-being.



A recording of today’s City Council Study Session presentation is available at facebook.com/cityoftacoma.