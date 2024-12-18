In the Book Nook with … Jay Larkin – The Suburban Times

Author Jay Larkin

Author Jay Larkin from a suburb of London, England, is currently retired, but worked as a chemical engineer, later became a guidance counsellor in a college, and ended up as an art facilitator for young people with behavioral problems. She has been writing for about ten years. Her first book – under a pen name, for children – was published in 2022. The first book in her current cozy mystery series, Grime Doesn’t Pay, was published in 2023. She has received an award for a poem she wrote a couple of years ago. Jay belongs to a local writer’s group. When Jay isn’t writing, she loves drawing and has created sketches for her book covers; she also enjoys all kinds of other crafts – crochet, knitting, pottery, etc. and swims regularly, as she finds the pool a great place to get ideas for stories.

Which genres do you cover?

Jay Larkin: Cozy mysteries.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Jay Larkin: The third book in my Aunt Audrey’s cozy mystery series, True Grime, where cleaning houses uncovers more than just dust. Join Jenny, a determined cleaner with a flair for sleuthing, as she solves mysteries from theft to extortion, fraud to frame-ups, helped by a cast of quirky characters.

At which book events can readers find you?

Jay Larkin: None at present.

Jay Larkin’s latest book.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Jay Larkin: Cozy mystery Facebook groups – there are many where writers and readers can connect, such as Cozy Mystery Village.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Jay Larkin: In the end, kindness and goodness are rewarded.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Jay Larkin: Debbie Young. She writes charming cozy mysteries set in the English village where she lives.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Jay Larkin: I write everything down by hand in school notebooks and then dictate what I’ve written onto the computer.

Jay Larkin’s first books in her cozy mysteries series

What are you currently working on?

Jay Larkin: I’m two chapters into the fourth book in my Aunt Audrey’s Angels series.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Jay Larkin: Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Jay Larkin: Be patient. Connect with your readers.

You can find Jay Larkin’s books on Amazon.