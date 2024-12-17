Lochburn Middle School: Academic Collapse Complete in 2024 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Each week as a public service Lakewood CARES will be providing an academic-based response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“ articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD public relations pieces, School Board meeting agendas or “Inside Schools”. This week’s CPSD “beaming with pride” article covers Lochburn Middle School which was featured in a Suburban Times article on 9 December 2024:

This CARES article is an update to the CARES Lochburn Middle School article, “Lochburn Middle School: On Life Support Academically?” which was published in The Suburban Times on 18 May 2024. Unbelievably, Lochburn academic achievement continues to collapse with a 2024 academic ranking of 0.4 percentile, down from 2.6 in 2023, 533rd out of 535 State middle schools academically.

That’s just two places from being the worst middle school academically in the entire State! Only Omak Middle School at 0.2 percentile and Mount Adams Middle School at 0.0 percentile under-perform Lochburn academically! 99.6% of State middle schools outperform Lochburn academically. Let that sink in! Yet both the CPSD School Board and Superintendent have received “recognition” from the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA). The question is, “For what?”

For nearly a decade Lochburn has been at the very bottom academically not only of CPSD schools but all middle schools statewide. This perennial state of very low academic performance doesn’t seem to have been influenced positively by all the technology, building improvements, “effervescent interior lighting” (?), extracurricular activities, programs or a per-student expenditure of $22,374 annually, which were supposed to make a difference. Lochburn’s academic performance is anything but the CPSD-claimed “world class education”.

Lochburn’s statewide academic performance updated to 2024.

Instead, this is an educational catastrophe for the 466 students now attending Lochburn which will continue as they enter Clover Park High School, now ranked academically at 3.4 percentile, down from 6.8 percentile in 2023. Lochburn should be on the agenda of every CPSD School Board meeting until it gets the attention it deserves. However this is not just a Lochburn problem.

There are four elementary schools that primarily feed students into Lochburn. During 2024 the following feeder schools all fell academically from 2023. Dower Elementary ranked 16.5 percentile, down from 19.4; Lakeview Hope Academy ranked 6.2 percentile, down from 12.7; Four Heroes Elementary ranked 9.6 percentile, down from 12.4; Tyee Park Elementary ranked 5.1 percentile, down from 6.5.

All these elementary schools have declining academic achievement trends with no improvement since 2016. Together they are academically average ranked 9.35 percentile down from 12.75. 90.65% of elementary schools statewide on average do better academically. Their 9.35 percentile ranking is almost one-third the average CPSD academic ranking of a mediocre 25.9 percentile which dropped from 28.5 in 2023. Collectively these four elementary schools’ academic ranking plummeted from a 2016 ranking of 32.8 percentile to a 2024 ranking of 9.35 percentile. That’s a 350% drop in academic ranking in the last 8 years! These are academic trends that are impossible to ignore. No wonder Lochburn is scraping the bottom of the barrel academically!

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0141000263/school.aspx

OSPI statistics confirm the dire academic situation discussed above as shown below:

OSPI Students Meeting State Requirements

NOTE: “Students on Track for College-level Learning Without Needing Remedial Classes Spring 2024” is the equivalent of previous “Students Meeting State Standards”. This is a confusing and unnecessary name change that has no relevance to elementary and middle schools.

Only 12% (down from17.5% in 2023) of Lochburn students met the combined State English, math and science standards in 2024: 88% failed to do so. Average Student Growth Percentile (SGP) for ELA and math was low at 36.5. Lochburn academic growth is less than the SGP median of 50 percentile needed just to stay even academically with peers. As a result, Lochburn students are falling further and further behind their peers as also evidenced by Lochburn’s academic collapse.

Lochburn Student Growth Percentile (SGP)

https://washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/102239

OSPI defines “discipline rate” as “What percent of students are excluded in response to a behavioral violation?” “Exclusion” means suspensions or expulsions. Since 2018 Lochburn has had the highest rate of exclusions by far at 17.23% annually compared to other District middle schools (Thomas Middle School 7.65%, Hudtloff Middle School 12.10%). Yet the four feeding elementary schools have an average exclusion rate of only 2.56%. Lochburn’s learning environment has an exclusion rate almost seven times that of the feeding elementary schools. Is class room chaos the result? Students need a stable environment in which they can learn without disruption.

What has this CPSD-claimed “world class” education cost the tax payers? In 2019/20 the annual expenditure per Lochburn student was $14,979. In 2022/23 (latest data) it had ballooned to $22,374. That’s an annualized increase of 10.55%! Unfortunately, Lochburn’s academic performance hasn’t improved 10.55% annually over the last four years! We paid for it but didn’t get our money’s worth. Sometimes more money, people and “stuff” aren’t the answer to systemic problems.

Lochburn Student Annual Expenditure

CPHS, Lochburn and feeding elementary schools are all linked together academically and share many of the same systemic problems. The District has concentrated some of its lowest academic performing schools through elementary-middle school-high school. That academic deficit feeds on itself and compounds negatively over the course of a student’s twelve years in the system. Things not learned in elementary school lead to things not learned in middle school, high school, through graduation and beyond in life.

Lack of transparency on academic performance has systemic impacts, especially on parents. They have been lulled into apathy with respect to the school’s and District’s academic performance. Why fret? Everything is fine; only it isn’t! CPSD presents a distorted, one-sided “happy face” view of reality that has become something of an “opiate of the masses”. Then CPSD complains about the lack of parental involvement.

If you have a student who attends Lochburn or any of the other failing CPSD schools and want a change in academic performance, then you’re going to have to get involved! You deserve more in return for your hard-earned tax dollars. It’s the future of your children! Find out for yourself why Lochburn and CPSD are failing academically and what it is going to take to turn that trend around. School Board members are your elected representatives, not just rubber stamps for the hired CPSD employees. Contact them and hold them accountable.

Wondering who your CPSD Board member is? Try contacting the Board’s President, Alyssa Anderson Pearson, via email form at:

https://www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=61380455

I’m sure she’ll welcome the opportunity to answer all your questions.