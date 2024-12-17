Lakewood’s Clover Park Rotary prepares a very Merry Christmas for local kids – The Suburban Times

Carr’s Restaurant, owned and operated by Elle and Chris Carr, provide their restaurant for an annual wrapping/Christmas party.

This week, Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) conducted a shopping and gift-wrapping event to prepare Christmas for kids in the Clover Park School District that may not otherwise have a joyous one.

Under the direction of their committee chair Joyce Oubre’, 15 to 20 club members shopped along with West Pierce Firefighters to fill the needs of 80 area children. After shopping, club members gathered at Carr’s restaurant (who graciously opened the restaurant to the Club) to wrap the gifts in preparation for delivery by West Pierce Firefighters before Christmas.

The Lakewood Target store has worked closely with the Firefighters and Clover Park Rotary to make their store available and offer special discounts for the effort.

Shoppers select shirts, pants, shoes, winter coats and toys to be placed in each Christmas package.

The kids will get gifts both practical and fun. Each package includes a new shirt, pants, shoes, a winter coat and a toy.

Clover Park Rotary and West Pierce Fire and Rescue have partnered for the last 12 years to brighten the Christmas season for the children. “We were both trying to accomplish the same thing” said Oubre’ of the Clubs efforts with West Pierce. “It seemed to make sense to combine our efforts. It has been very successful for both organizations.”

While Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) has adopted Custer School, and provides support to their student body through a number of programs including Christmas shopping, they and the firefighters, will provide gifts to kids at Custer, Idlewilde and John Dower schools this Christmas.