Puyallup Tribal community comes together to help unhoused locals – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

“A plethora of individuals in need throughout the Tacoma region garnered assistance on Dec. 7 at the annual Helping the Homeless event at the former Puyallup Tribal Administration Building on Portland Avenue.

“The event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. on a rainy Saturday morning, saw hundreds of people pick up sleeping bags, tarps, tents, gloves, hats, coats, scarfs, shoes, non-perishable food and other clothing and hygiene items.

“In addition, hot dogs and hot coffee was made available as fire pits and portable heaters were provided to provide warmth and comfort to every person in attendance as they enjoyed their hot meal and warm beverage.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.