Letter: Bring back shop class in schools – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Everything I Needed to Know I Learned While Using a Bandsaw in High School

In the seventh grade at JE Murphy High School, I stood in front of a band saw for the first time. It wasn’t just a machine; it was a teacher in disguise. What started as a lesson in shop class quickly became a blueprint for how to navigate risk, responsibility, and precision—lessons that have stuck with me ever since. I learned that life, like operating a band saw, is about respecting the tools at hand, making thoughtful decisions, and understanding that a moment of carelessness can have lasting consequences.

Using the band saw required my full attention. The whir of the blade was a reminder that focus wasn’t optional—it was critical. I couldn’t cut corners, literally or figuratively, because the machine didn’t allow for mistakes without consequence. From that, I learned the importance of being present in the moment, fully engaged in the task at hand. Whether it’s in my career, relationships, or daily life, I carry that lesson with me: pay attention, or you’ll pay the price.

Risk management also became a tangible concept in that shop class. The band saw wasn’t dangerous by itself; it was dangerous when misused. I had to assess the risks, use the proper safety measures, and trust my judgment. Life operates on similar principles. Success often involves taking risks, but those risks must be calculated. You can’t let fear paralyze you, but you also can’t charge ahead recklessly. I learned to respect the blade, just as I learned to respect the challenges I face in life.

Finally, precision was everything. A band saw doesn’t reward hasty cuts or sloppy planning. If you want a clean result, you have to measure twice, plan your moves, and commit to them with a steady hand. Life works the same way: the effort you put in determines the outcome. Whether it’s building something, learning a skill, or pursuing a goal, the principles remain the same—take your time, think it through, and be deliberate in your actions.

Looking back, that simple seventh-grade shop class was far more than a lesson in woodworking. It was about learning to trust myself, manage risks, and focus on what matters. I didn’t realize it then, but the hum of that band saw taught me everything I needed to know about staying sharp and steady in a sometimes unpredictable world.