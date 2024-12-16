 Hams for the Holidays – The Suburban Times

Hams for the Holidays

Submitted by Nourish Pierce County.

Commencement Bank, along with Nourish Pierce County and the Tacoma Dome, invite you to come by the Tacoma Dome between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, to receive a delicious ham for your holiday dinner. Our generous sponsors and volunteers came together to provide hams (and limited alternatives) to members of our local community. Please register and drive-thru Tacoma Dome Parking Lot G off of Wiley Avenue at your scheduled time on December 19 to pick up your ham. If you are unable to make your appointment time, it is possible we may run out of supplies. Limit is one ham (or alternative) per car. Hope to see you there! Click here to secure a ham.

