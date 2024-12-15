Clark is Back – The Suburban Times

ange things are happening around the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. After a short investigation, Elf on the Shelf Clark is determined to have broken in, causing all the mischief. We want to remind everyone that the holiday season is upon us, and this is a time of the year where theft and break-ins increase. Be mindful of locking your vehicles, securing your homes, and reporting any suspicious activity to the police. We all know there are LOTS of Clarks out there that want to break into your stuff. Happy Holidays!

