Letter: Why the Health Insurance System is Making America Great Again (And Again, And Again, And Again) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Good evening, America! You’ve tuned into a very special edition of “The Daily Show,” because tonight, we’re diving deep into the most American institution of them all — healthcare. That’s right, folks. If you’ve ever thought the words, “I’m feeling sick, let’s call my insurance company and see if they can help me,” well, you’re not just patriotic, you’re practically a founding father.

Now, you might be thinking, “Wait, aren’t we supposed to have universal healthcare like every other first-world country?” And to that, I say, “Sssshhh, that’s just ‘socialist talk.’” We’re a special kind of country, one where we do things the American way: for-profit, after-market, with a side of bureaucracy. That’s what made this country great — and that’s what’s going to keep it great, whether your insurance covers the surgery or not.

Let’s start with the most American part of our healthcare system: the deductible. Ah yes, the deductible. That sacred number, that financial cliff you must climb before your insurance even considers covering anything. It’s like a hidden treasure chest that only opens if you have no actual medical needs but you’ve been paying for insurance long enough to hit it. If you’re lucky, you might get a 20% discount on your next MRI after you’ve dropped the equivalent of a mid-level sports car on premiums.

Think of the deductible like the American Dream: It’s a myth, but it motivates you to keep pushing until you’ve spent 20 years just trying to afford your first basic check-up. And if you’re lucky, you’ll get there just in time to die from an untreated chronic condition. Now that’s efficiency, folks.

And who could forget the ever-complicated formulary, the list of drugs your insurance will maybe cover? The formulary is like a treasure hunt, only instead of a map, you get a 47-page document written in legalese. You go to the pharmacy, hand over your prescription, and the pharmacist looks at you with a face that says, “Oh, you think you’re getting that? Well, maybe next year… if you’re lucky, or if you meet the right deductible. And who knows? By then, we might have a generic… maybe.”

Speaking of luck, let’s talk about pre-authorization. This is where your insurance company has to “approve” that you actually need a procedure. It’s like the insurance company is your mom, except it’s not a loving relationship. It’s more like that moment when you ask if you can borrow the car for a date, and she responds with, “Well, let’s check your grades, and if the weather’s good, maybe we’ll consider it.” And even if you’re dying, well, if you didn’t fill out that form in triplicate, tough luck. Can’t get approved until next Tuesday.

But hey, if you’re in urgent need, don’t worry. Our system is so advanced that instead of just getting medical help, you get the added bonus of a mystery bill from every single person involved in your care. There’s the anesthesiologist, the surgeon, the nurse, the janitor who just happened to be near your room — everybody wants a piece of the pie. And the best part? You won’t know how much you owe until months later when the debt collectors start calling. It’s like a game of “Guess How Much You Owe” — except there are no winners, just a whole lot of stress and bankruptcy.

And let’s not forget about the marvel that is out-of-network care. It’s like a blind date where you think you’re meeting someone in your neighborhood, but when you show up, it’s actually a guy from another state who’s been told he has to charge you twice as much to keep the lights on in his office. He’s not a “bad guy,” he’s just… doing his part to make America even greater — by giving your wallet a workout it didn’t ask for.

But here’s the silver lining, folks. In the US, every health insurance crisis is an opportunity for an American entrepreneur. The true innovators of our time are those medical billing consultants who help you figure out why you owe a $13,000 bill for a 10-minute consultation. These people are the real heroes. They’ll sift through your mountains of paperwork like a wizard searching for an ancient artifact, just to make sure the $3,000 you’re being charged for a band-aid is, in fact, a justifiable mistake. They’re the Sherlock Holmes of health finance. Except instead of a magnifying glass, they use a calculator and a few more grey hairs.

But really, isn’t all of this what makes America great? The thrill of the chase? The joy of “surviving” a medical emergency, only to find out that your treatment was covered in a way that could only be compared to a 1980s arcade game? In America, you don’t just get healthcare, you get adventure. Every doctor’s visit is a new quest, full of suspense, hidden fees, and occasional heartbreak.

So let’s raise a glass to the insurance industry, folks. For it’s not just about healthcare. It’s about keeping us all on our toes. It’s about competition. It’s about making sure that, even if we die trying, we’ll at least die with a complex understanding of medical billing codes.

Goodnight, America! Stay insured… and confused!