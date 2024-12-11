City Council Receives Update on City of Tacoma’s Ongoing Efforts to Address Homelessness – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council was presented with an update on the City of Tacoma’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness. Utilizing a multi-faceted approach, the City continues to take significant steps to address homelessness, demonstrating a proactive and compassionate approach. By focusing on both immediate needs and long-term solutions, aligning with state and regional strategies, and utilizing data to inform decision-making, the City continues to work towards a future where homelessness is rare, brief, and one-time.

Recognizing the urgency of protecting vulnerable individuals during harsh winter weather conditions, the City of Tacoma has increased its inclement weather shelter capacity. This includes seasonal shelters operated by Valeo Vocations, which provide 53 beds through March 31. Additionally, when the temperature drops, inclement weather beds are available at Catholic Community Services Nativity House and Beacon Young Adult Shelter, with an additional 20 motel units secured for families. This comprehensive approach helps connect individuals as well as families to refuge during challenging weather.

The City of Tacoma’s five-year Homelessness Strategy aligns with Washington state’s Homeless Housing Strategic Plan, emphasizing prevention, creation of affordable housing, and enhancement of the homeless response system. Both strategies acknowledge the disproportionate impact of homelessness on marginalized communities, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ2S+ individuals. This alignment ensures a coordinated effort at local and state levels, maximizing resources and impact.

While the City of Tacoma faces the difficult decision of closing temporary and emergency shelters in June 2025 due to the expiration of federal funding, it is actively seeking additional state funding to address the ongoing challenges of housing and homelessness. The City has secured $3 million to support shelter operations through June 2025 and is continuing to work on securing funding to allow operations past that point. Even with additional funds, the City is planning to transition some locations, like Shiloh Baptist and Altheimer, in 2025. The City is working closely with providers to ensure a smooth transition for residents, with a focus on permanent housing solutions demonstrating its commitment to long-term stability for individuals experiencing homelessness.

To track its progress and inform service adjustments, the City of Tacoma utilizes various data sources, including Pierce County’s Point-in-Time count and Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), as well as a By-Name List the City has developed. The City acknowledges the limitations of each method and is actively working to improve data collection and analysis. This commitment to data-driven decision-making helps ensure that resources are allocated effectively and strategies are continuously refined to better meet the needs of the homeless population.

By actively tracking demographic data and collaborating with diverse stakeholders, the City of Tacoma aims to develop culturally responsive solutions and promote equity in its homeless response system. While challenges remain, the City remains committed to continuous improvement and equitable solutions.

More information on the City of Tacoma’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness is available on the City’s website.