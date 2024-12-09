Six Orphaned Puppies Found Starving, Sparking Urgent Plea for Community Support – The Suburban Times

On Dec. 4, six 8-week-old shepherd puppies were found in dire condition after their mother tragically died. Now in the care of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, the puppies are receiving the life-saving medical attention they urgently need.

The puppies were discovered by a community member who brought them to the shelter for urgent medical treatment. Upon arrival, the puppies were malnourished, dehydrated, and susceptible to hypothermia.

The shelter’s veterinary team administered hydrating IV fluids, parasite preventatives, and provided warmth in a heated kennel to regulate their temperatures. While the puppies are receiving around-the-clock care in a foster home, their ongoing needs put a strain on the shelter’s resources.

“As the weather grows colder, our open-admission shelter must be prepared to respond quickly to animals in urgent need, like these six puppies,” said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Community support is essential to ensuring we have the resources to provide life-saving treatment for the animals who need us most.”

Ways to Support

Donate: Donations are urgently needed to continue providing care for these six puppies and the thousands of lost, injured, and neglected pets the shelter helps each year. Monetary donations can be made on the shelter’s website: www.thehumanesociety.org/six-puppies.

Foster: Fostering provides a temporary safe space for dogs, cats, and critters of all ages. Foster volunteers are provided with food, supplies, and ongoing veterinary care from the shelter. Learn more about the shelter’s foster program here: www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster