Letter: Losing Coaches Work Hard Too (CPSD) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

I was a coach for 15+ years, so I often view life through those goggles. How often do we hear about coaches that get fired after having just one losing season? If you combine all of the NFL and the NBA seasons guess how many coaches, all time, had a losing season and went on to win the coach of the year award? Just one, and that was Johnny Kerr. He coached the Chicago Bulls, when they were a new expansion team. Even though it was a losing season the Bulls posted the best record, at that time, of any expansion team. Coach Kerr only coached 3 NBA seasons but went on to work for the Suns and Bulls for 30 more seasons, in broadcasting. Did he deserve the “Coach of the Year” award? I guess that is up to interpretation but clearly it was a one off. While his coaching career was short, and maybe not a good fit, he must have been both a good guy and employee, to hold an NBA job for 30 more years.

I have talked many times with Superintendent Banner. We explored our different views about CPSD and we shared about much more touching family matters. Mr. Banner is a stand up, loving, successful Dad, a very involved community member and he is clearly passionate about education. This has been made evident from our conversations, and from the comments/support he has gotten from many other community members.

A comment I made to Mr. Banner, whan I strongly opposed the levy that passed about 6 years ago, was a coaching reference. After about four seasons they are your players. Most, if not all of the players you inherited, from the previous coach, are gone. If you continue to lose, in subsequent seasons, there is no one more accountable than yourself. Either you hired poor asst. coaches or you struggled to teach the fundamentals your players needed to win.

With a game, there is a score at the end, and a season, a win/loss record. I know many people don’t like using state test scores to evaluate “winning” for education. The hard fact though, is that scores are a concrete measure from year to year. The fact is, even though Mr. Banner works hard, is a good influence, and is loved by the community, test scores continue to falter, since 2019, when he became Superintendent of CPSD.

From my perspective Mr. Banner is a great community member and hard worker who wants the best. I have seen him work late into the evening here at board meetings and other community events. From my past experience he worked harder, than the board of 6 years ago, since he was the one at the late community meetings, not the board members. He was even willing to stay later talking with me in the parking lot.

As the proud Dad, of an NFL player, I think he could appreciate my analogy of a coach that has had several losing seasons. Most, if not all, losing coaches work just as hard and are just as passionate, as winning coaches. However, sometimes they just aren’t the right coach, for those players, on that team, during that season.

Every losing season (school year) from here forward, is at the feet of the Board. The students only know what they are taught and clearly, as evidenced by testing outcomes, something isn’t working and the trade deadline, it’s quickly approaching.