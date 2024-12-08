A 1 in 67 million chance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chambers Bay.

Pictured here are Steven Mazon (2nd from the left) and his caddie Beau (center) seen with the rest of their group: Matthew Mazon, Dru Draper, and Kobe Dario. These gentleman witnessed Mazon’s rare double hole-in-one round earlier this fall.

The odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round are exceptionally low—a 0.000000015% chance to be exact. This fall, Steven Mazon teed off at Chambers Bay to celebrate his birthday and wound up with a whole lot more to celebrate.

Mazon aced holes 3 and 17, with helpful guidance from legendary Chambers Bay caddie, Beau (who helped Saki Baba to her 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur title). We asked Mazon to describe each shot in his own words.

The 3rd Hole:

“Standing at the tee of the 3rd hole, a 163-yard par 3, I felt the usual mix of anticipation and focus. With Beau’s guidance on the best line, I selected my 8-iron and took the shot. As the ball arched through the air, it seemed like time slowed. Then—one perfect bounce, a roll, and suddenly, it dropped straight into the hole. The explosion of cheers around me was pure magic; the first hole-in-one I’d ever made! We celebrated, still shocked, and kept saying, ‘It doesn’t get better than that.’”

The 17th Hole:

“When we reached the 17th hole, a 140-yard par 3, I joked that I’d try for another. Beau, always calm but clearly a bit more animated now, laughed and gave me his insight into the pin placement. I selected my 9-iron, took my shot, and watched, almost in disbelief, as the ball flew straight, bounced once, and, against all odds, rolled right into the cup.

“The eruption of cheers this time was even louder, with Beau shaking his head in amazement, saying he’d never seen anything like it in his 40 years as a caddie.”