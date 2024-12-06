Rodney – The Wind and The Snow – The Suburban Times

Hot Rod of the Slopes – Art by Dr Johnny Wow.

Rodney, or “Hot Rod of the Slopes” as he was sometimes known as, was eager for the snow to come to western Washington. It was his time to shine. He was no longer “the” king of the slopes from the University of Washington, but there were many people, both women and men who wanted to learn more about the slopes . . . and Rodney was still a regular during the snow season at Snoqualmie Summit and happy to teach those who had some skills and money.

The problem was that people with money, generally already had learned some skills, that were perhaps not quite up to Rodney’s level, but were close enough to not need him any more. A little practice was all they needed.

After three cold snowy days with zero money coming in, he was ready to return to Lakewood and reality. Driving back became a problem with traffic. He was always in a hurry. It came down pretty much to a crawl. Once he got moving, he took a short cut via Sumner and Puyallup. In downtown Puyallup he stopped at the first open restaurant he came to. He sat down at a table. When the waitress came to his table, he asked if there was any local newspapers to read. She smiled and said, “Yes. I’ve got an old one that I really love. I’ll bring it right over.”

The paper that Rodney read about was information on the Puyallup Tribe that was expanding their reach and helping clean up the local water ways and more. He also enjoyed a section about their rowing and flying all over the south Puget Sound area. When the waitress came back he looked past her beauty, a rare-rare thing from Rodney. “Do you think the Puyallup Tribe would be interested in learning more about snow and getting about in snow and icy weather . . . and maybe skiing?” For the first time Rodney, took time to look at the waitress. She smiled and said “Oh, yes . . . I’m afraid of snow and icy weather. You never know where it will lead.”

Rodney smiled and said, “What’s your name and how late are you working?

The waitress smiled and said, “I’m Jackie . . . and we are well past closing time.”