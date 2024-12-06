 Letter: The Silver Years – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: The Silver Years

· · Leave a Comment ·

“Only about 2% of older widows remarry,” she read to him from one of the studies she’d found of seniors over the age of 70 who had found a silver-haired soul mate.

‘I am one of them,’ she whispered, and smiled.

He smiled back and showed her the photos he’d gathered for an article he was writing about her, about them, and about all who find love again after great loss.

“So, I am no longer a dandelion? I am a cattail?”

He’d written about her, and them, and the others like them, before, likening lovers late in life to the little yellow flowers “having with age, become round balls of silver tufted hair.”

He laughed.

“You are my feathery and wispy ‘fountain-ous’ plume of silvergrass swaying gracefully in the setting sun.

“You are my cottony fluff of cattail. See there? How pretty is that?

“Beautiful.

“Elegant.

“Like you.” 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.