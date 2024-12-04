City Council Approves Funding to Enhance Senior Services in Proposed Partnership With Metro Parks Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council has demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of Tacoma’s seniors aged 50 and older by unanimously approving a request from Council Member Sandesh Sadalge for $30,000 in Council Contingency funding to support a smoother transition in senior services. The proposed plan involves partnering with Metro Parks Tacoma to leverage its expertise and facilities, expanding services beyond the current Lighthouse and Beacon activity centers, and providing seniors access to a more comprehensive and accessible network of programs and resources.

“Tacoma is a city that values its seniors,” said Council Member Sadalge. “This proposed transition is about embracing a new and improved approach to senior services. By partnering with Metro Parks Tacoma, the City is choosing to invest in the wellbeing of its seniors, ensuring they have access to the resources and support they need to thrive in our vibrant community.”

With the well-being of Tacoma’s seniors at the forefront of the proposed transition, Mayor Victoria Woodards underscored the City’s unwavering dedication to ensuring their continued access to vital services and social connections.

“We have heard loud and clear that our senior centers are more than just buildings, they are lifelines providing essential services and social interactions that are critical for the well-being and mental health of our beloved seniors,” said Mayor Woodards. “That’s why we want to partner with Metro Parks Tacoma to expand these services to give more to our seniors, and that’s why we identified funding to extend the current services for a month along with intentional outreach to help our seniors adjust to a new and improved routine.”

To facilitate the proposed transition, the City has engaged in extensive outreach efforts, including in-person events and meetings with seniors at the Lighthouse and Beacon activity centers. Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh – who joined Mayor Woodards, Council Member Sadalge, and staff from the City and Metro Parks Tacoma during in-person outreach events – highlighted the importance of these efforts.

“As a city, we are doing everything we can to support our seniors as they navigate this proposed change in service location,” said Council Member Rumbaugh. “Change is difficult, but it also provides us the opportunity to review how we deliver senior services in order to enhance programming and expand services to more seniors in more places across our city. I am excited by this proposed partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma, and how it creates more opportunities for those who are aging in Tacoma. I am also committed to ensuring we do everything we can to make this a smooth and successful transition for our senior residents.”

“Doubling the locations where seniors can receive City-funded services will have a tremendous impact on Tacoma’s aging population by allowing them to access services in their own neighborhoods and continue to build on the bonds they’ve formed with others across our community,” said Council Member Joe Bushnell. “It is critical, if this proposed partnership moves forward, that we are thoughtful and compassionate as we transition our current participants to these new locations. My hope is that we will also see an influx of new participants, especially from our lower equity neighborhoods, who will be able to access programs in community spaces they already know about and depend on.”

The additional $30,000 in Council Contingency funding enables staff to plan ahead for the Lighthouse activity center to remain open through January 30, from 10 AM – 2 PM, providing seniors from both the Lighthouse and Beacon activity centers with more time to adjust to the new service locations and programs available through Metro Parks Tacoma if the proposed partnership were to move forward. Lunch will be provided daily at the Lighthouse activity center during this transition period, and City staff will be on hand to assist with registration, transportation, and tours of Metro Parks Tacoma’s facilities.

More information is available on the City’s website.