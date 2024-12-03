 Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: The H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: The H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

Did you know? Fort Steilacoom Park has a long history as a working farm tracing back to the Hudson Bay Company in 1841 supporting settlers until Fort Steilacoom was decommissioned in 1868. The land was then purchased and donated by the Federal Government for use as a regional hospital site in 1874. Much of the crops and livestock raised were to support hospital staff and patients between 1930 and 1950. Before colonial settlement this site was stewarded for thousands of years by Coast Salish tribes, including the Nisqually Tribe.

The historic preservation of the H-Barn complex will carefully balance honoring its agricultural past with a vision for modern functionality. The project includes transforming the interior into a versatile event space while maintaining key historical elements.

Highlights of the preservation plan include:

  • Northeast Entrance Historic Area: A dedicated space showcasing the barn’s legacy, with iconic barn doors rebuilt to remain open, symbolizing its historical function.
  • Silo Restoration: Original specifications once written on the silos will be replicated and reapplied, preserving the craftsmanship and detail of the era.
  • Historical Monument: Positioned on the East side of the H-Barn, the monument will provide a concise history of the barn’s role in supporting Fort Steilacoom and Western State Hospital.

This thoughtful preservation effort will celebrate the H-Barn’s heritage while breathing new life into the space for future generations to enjoy. To learn more, click here, and to support this project financially, click here.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Christ Lutheran Church Messiah Sing Along

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.