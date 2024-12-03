Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future: The H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

Did you know? Fort Steilacoom Park has a long history as a working farm tracing back to the Hudson Bay Company in 1841 supporting settlers until Fort Steilacoom was decommissioned in 1868. The land was then purchased and donated by the Federal Government for use as a regional hospital site in 1874. Much of the crops and livestock raised were to support hospital staff and patients between 1930 and 1950. Before colonial settlement this site was stewarded for thousands of years by Coast Salish tribes, including the Nisqually Tribe.

The historic preservation of the H-Barn complex will carefully balance honoring its agricultural past with a vision for modern functionality. The project includes transforming the interior into a versatile event space while maintaining key historical elements.

Highlights of the preservation plan include:

Northeast Entrance Historic Area: A dedicated space showcasing the barn’s legacy, with iconic barn doors rebuilt to remain open, symbolizing its historical function.

Silo Restoration: Original specifications once written on the silos will be replicated and reapplied, preserving the craftsmanship and detail of the era.

Historical Monument: Positioned on the East side of the H-Barn, the monument will provide a concise history of the barn’s role in supporting Fort Steilacoom and Western State Hospital.

This thoughtful preservation effort will celebrate the H-Barn’s heritage while breathing new life into the space for future generations to enjoy. To learn more, click here, and to support this project financially, click here.