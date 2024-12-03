 Letter: Closing Senior Centers Will Cause Hardships to the Most Vulnerable – The Suburban Times

Letter: Closing Senior Centers Will Cause Hardships to the Most Vulnerable

Submitted by Claire Brown.

In 2018,Eastside Community Center opened in 2018 combined the senior center and boys and girls club into one location serving the entire community. They now want to assimilate Lighthouse. My experience dictates that it will cause hardships for your seniors.

When I joined, 20-25 seniors used the larger gym for SAIL class.  Our area was later halved due to other events.  Another gym is rented for Pickleball. When school is out, the boys and girls club takes over the downstairs area. 

In summer, seniors still need a location for our scheduled class. As an afterthought, they have assigned untenable places.  They told us to use the running track.  We couldn’t hear the instructor.  None of us felt safe with runners zipping past. There was no place for us to safely do our static exercises.  We were told to use the cafeteria in the middle school.  After the first meeting, we had to work around painting, maintenance, and locked doors.  

We have lost many frustrated class attendees.  It’s discouraging and demeaning to have a class scheduled and no place to hold it.  We feel undervalued and minimized.  We currently meet in the smallest activity room.  If 10 people come, we are extremely overcrowded. I travel to other centers, far from my neighborhood, to get additional exercise.  Other people, who cannot drive or don’t have access to a car, are not under-served: they are not served at all. People depend on Lighthouse to meet their social needs, spending hours of their day there playing cards, bingo, and sharing a nutritious meal. Their exercise classes are geared to diminished abilities.

From my experience with Eastside, Tacoma Parks does not support the needs of their most fragile citizens. It’s only a rec center, where people exercise, then go home. It’s certainly not a welcoming community center and it cannot replicate services that seniors desperately need.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

