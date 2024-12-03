Flames and Smoke Ahead: West Pierce Firefighters Gear Up for Training Burn in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

On December 5, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will conduct a training burn with live fire at 11138 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. Firefighters will begin arriving around 7 a.m. at the site of a former small business to set up. The burns are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

Please expect increased traffic and smoke in the area until training is complete later in the afternoon. Please do not call 9-1-1 if you see smoke coming from this location, as this is only a training exercise.

While it might be tempting to stop and watch firefighters in action, we ask that you remain mindful of traffic flow and avoid any actions that could disrupt their efforts. Crews will continue to respond to 9-1-1 calls during this time so there will be no disruption to emergency response.

These scenarios place our firefighters in a realistic, heightened environment to practice essential skills and bolster efficiency and teamwork. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated as we work to keep our community safe!