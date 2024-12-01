Construction activity has begun at the Good Neighbor Village site – The Suburban Times

Via Pierce Prairie Post by Marianne Lincoln.

The first clue that construction was beginning was a video posted on YouTube that showed a backhoe digging in Spanaway Creek, replacing a culvert without a permit issued. Spanaway Concerned Citizens emailed out alerts, filed complaints, and called their attorney. I knew about the protest and showed up to get photos. But once there, I ran into Executive Dammeier and TRM Executive Director Duke Paulson, and got a pass to attend the groundbreaking and later, visited the site to see the trees falling.

Along the way, I saw the roadside blackberries that were seriously overgrowing Wasmund Road have been torn out on both sides of the road. Work has been done to both creek crossings. Although controversial, culverts and channels have been altered to improve creek flow.

Since I do not walk well these days, the upgraded roadway was a blessing. I took my AWD SUV up to the construction site. I will share some of what I saw. I had a few discussions with contractors that were on the road preparing the runoff protect. Yes, professionals are on site and putting in the barriers. There are several different companies at work on the site. You can also see I am taking photos through a buffer zone of trees that are required to stay in place.

I also drove up to the former Ober home, now being used as an office for the Tacoma Rescue Mission (TRM). When the house was in sight I took a photo and immediately wished my camera had been pointed another direction as a large, 90 foot tree came crashing to the ground. I missed the shot. It is a very unique kind of “whump” as that much weight hits the ground. Although I paused to see if I could get another shot of another tree coming down, a van of TRM employees drove up and suggested I leave. As they backed their van up, I missed a second shot of a tree falling. Not my day for falling trees, but I have video of large tree parts being disassembled.

As I left, a group of the protestors were coming up the road to take a peek on site. As far as we know, it is still a county road. The TRM van stopped to talk to them. I did not stick around to see if they were given notice of trespassing. I went to take a photo from the former Mosier property of additional ground word taking place for the eventual site entry road. And, that will likely mean a roundabout also.

Next, I drove up to the north side of the project site (169th St. Ct. S.). You can see the road is narrow and passes through a swampland. High water table years can make it difficult to get home there.

At the end of the road, I chatted with one of the neighbors. He pointed out where the boundary of the TRM site ended and JBLM property began, which also happened to be his driveway. I mentioned that I did see the buffer trees in the pattern of removal. The neighborhood is quite rural, so far that is.

Apologies to my friend on the Kiwanis Board, I was 30 minutes late. It took me awhile to get a comprehensive look at the entire affected area. But it seemed like I should just get all of it while I was there. I hope this look at the site makes the entire controversy a bit more understandable.

Now, having explored this topic, I need to include that I am a founding member of the board of Family Promise of Pierce County (FPPC). Our organization started in January 2023, garnered grants and hired a CEO in November of 2023. Operations began in January of 2024 and on July 1, FPPC began handling the intake for all of Pierce County’s homeless population. They refer the single people to organizations like TRM and focus their services on family units that are experiencing homelessness. FPPC opened a shelter on 163rd, a day center on 165th St. and now has offices in the old Parkland School. They have placed nearly 100 families back into housing this year. This should better explain why Duke Paulson allowed me to participate in the events today and to get more of the story. Another story another day will add that FPPC needs volunteers and donors too.

Spanaway Concerned Citizens sent out this drone footage Monday, 11/25.